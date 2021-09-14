Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce $2.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the lowest is $2.10 million. KemPharm reported sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,305 shares of company stock worth $47,754 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

KMPH opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.31. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

