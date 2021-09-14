Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,200 shares of company stock valued at $27,372,277 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

