Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce sales of $51.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $50.28 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $201.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $204.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $285.40 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

