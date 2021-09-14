Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Post $0.16 EPS

Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. ADTRAN also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,273. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $939.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

