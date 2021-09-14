Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ALTM stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. 37,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,426. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

