Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AVID stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,187,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,878,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

