Zacks: Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. BGSF has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

