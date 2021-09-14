Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Braskem reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%.

BAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of BAK opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Braskem by 588.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

