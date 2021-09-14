Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

CAG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. 66,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 507,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,312,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,361,000 after acquiring an additional 440,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

