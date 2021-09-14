Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce $329.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.72 million to $337.74 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $273.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

