Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.08 Million

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to announce $28.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.93 million and the highest is $29.32 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $25.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $115.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.59 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $991.84 million, a PE ratio of -118.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.