Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

PERI opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $650.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth $14,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

