Zacks: Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Republic Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

RSG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

