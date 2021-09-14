Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.06. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

SMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,913. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $913.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $123,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,915 shares of company stock valued at $771,263 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 68.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

