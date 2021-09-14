Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Million

Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will announce $2.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year sales of $2.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.68 million, with estimates ranging from $4.05 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.34.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

