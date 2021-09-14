Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 82.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,125 shares of company stock worth $47,788,593. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

