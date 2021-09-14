Zap (ZAP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,978.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Zap has a market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $108,978.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

