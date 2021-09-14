ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $140.05 million and approximately $651,410.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00062016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00142742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.06 or 0.00811455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00043546 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.