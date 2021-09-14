ZClassic Trading Down 1.5% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $1,913.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00279459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00142176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00177913 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

