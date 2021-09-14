Zealium Market Capitalization Reaches $34,888.46 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $34,888.46 and $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.13 or 0.00810492 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,942 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,942 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.