Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $579.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $559.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

