Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $579.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $559.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.97. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

