Zeepin Market Cap Hits $435,746.91 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $435,746.91 and approximately $2,422.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00078535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00122143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00180555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,062.51 or 0.99833895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.16 or 0.07187313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00869243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

