Zel 24 Hour Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00281812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00146674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00180667 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.