Zel Achieves Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00281892 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00141383 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00179066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002407 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002929 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

