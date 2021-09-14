ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $83,042.67 and approximately $130,473.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005524 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000199 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

