Zenfuse Market Capitalization Tops $4.14 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $109,826.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,979,473 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

