ZEON Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $89.95 million and $326,709.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

