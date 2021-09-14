Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $623,253.40 and approximately $1,291.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $643.35 or 0.01362246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00142884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00842011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044273 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.