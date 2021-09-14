ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.34

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $17.87 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00144209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00813722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043403 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,091,404 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

