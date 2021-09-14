Zigcoin (ZIG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $230,838.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $230,838.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00061478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00145553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.96 or 0.00823625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

