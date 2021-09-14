Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

NYSE ZBH opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

