Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.71 and last traded at $149.60. Approximately 141,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,286,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.