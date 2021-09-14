Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the August 15th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,587. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evanson purchased 50,000 shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000.

