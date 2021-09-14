ZINC Market Capitalization Hits $32,263.62 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $32,263.62 and approximately $1,207.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00143070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00811031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043913 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

