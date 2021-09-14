ZKSwap Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $156.67 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,450.09 or 0.99767980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.46 or 0.07204879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00936137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002894 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

