Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Buy Rating from Wolfe Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $286.61. 192,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,540 shares of company stock valued at $103,423,668. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.