Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

ZM traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.61. 192,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,540 shares of company stock worth $103,423,668. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $249,999,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

