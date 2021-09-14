ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 70,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $907,747.86.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $871,731.84.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $191,928.72.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12.

ZI stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. 7,533,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,304. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 291.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after buying an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

