zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Shares Up 12.7%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) shot up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $568.00 and last traded at $566.00. 156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock.

Get zooplus alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.66.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.