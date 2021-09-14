ZrCoin Price Tops $0.26 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $77,354.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00124514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00171366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.71 or 1.00106348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.18 or 0.07110178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.46 or 0.00933716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002894 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

