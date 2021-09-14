ZumCoin Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $887,466.21 and $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.