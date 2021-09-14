ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0018

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 104.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 287.1% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and $66.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 545.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

