ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC on major exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $35,617.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00123442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.58 or 0.99996030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.97 or 0.07059781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.86 or 0.00930471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002871 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.