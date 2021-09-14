Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) vs. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Head-To-Head Survey

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and ENDRA Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.28 $9.07 million $0.26 46.85 ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 7,450.55 -$11.73 million ($0.63) -2.83

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zynex and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -101.75% -87.74%

Summary

Zynex beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.