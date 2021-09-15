-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Asure Software also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

