$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.13). ATN International posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATN International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ATN International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. 824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,807. The stock has a market cap of $734.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

