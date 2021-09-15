$0.07 EPS Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

TCOM opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

