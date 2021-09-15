-$0.08 EPS Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,495. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -1.71. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.