$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. AXT posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 16,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,935. The company has a market cap of $323.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. AXT has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $15.84.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AXT by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AXT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AXT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

